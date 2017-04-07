Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton hit in the face by fastball, says special helmet ‘saved my life’

On the list of absolute worst ways to start your season as a baseball player, it seems getting hit by a pitch in the face would be pretty high.

That was the unfortunate reality of Brewers’ 26-year-old outfielder Keon Broxton on Thursday in Milwaukee. In just his ninth plate appearance of the season, Broxton took a fastball to the face from Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela.

This is an ugly scene that we typically see at least once every year, but never gets any less scary.

Luckily, the 92 MPH fastball appeared to get a good chunk of the protective C-flap helmet Broxton was wearing, softening the blow a little bit. Broxton suffered a small nasal fracture and had to leave the game (though he’s expected to avoid the disabled list), but it could have been much, much worse had he not been equipped with the extra facial protection on his helmet.

"That thing just saved my life." Why @KeonDDBroxton was smiling even though he had a wad of gauze up his nose: https://t.co/9F4G41EDRi pic.twitter.com/Ng9gxoGFKr — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 7, 2017

It’s hard to say someone is “lucky” after taking a 92 MPH pitch to the face, yet — all things considered — here we are.

