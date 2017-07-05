Bochy seeks DH production as Giants battle Tigers (Jul 05, 2017)

DETROIT — San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy isn’t a big fan of the designated hitter, but he knows how to use it.

The Giants are in an American League city, where they are forced to hit for their pitcher.

It is a disadvantage for National League teams, which are constructed to pinch-hit and double-switch. This limits the demand for one-dimensional, bat-only players, which a few AL teams still keep around to fill that everyday DH spot.

“I don’t want to see that (DH) in the National League, though,” Bochy said Tuesday after the Giants lost 5-3 in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Most NL teams will use their limited games with the DH as a means of resting those players who are in the lineup 150 or more times per season.

Many AL teams are coming around to this way of thinking, especially those with super-utility types who can play all over the field without hurting the club defensively.

Unless Bochy strays from his plan, Buster Posey will serve as the DH for the second game in a row Wednesday before going back to catcher on Thursday. Posey went 0-for-4 in the series opener.

“This way I can run him out and play him every game until the All-Star break,” Bochy said. “This allows me to get (backup catcher Nick) Hundley in there, too. He’s got a pretty good bat. First two makes sense because we’ve got a day-night-day.”

Lefty Ty Blach, who has never faced Detroit, starts Wednesday night for San Francisco. Blach is making his 14th start of the season and is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA. He has pitched in relief seven times.

Erratic southpaw Daniel Norris (4-6, 5.00 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season. He has never faced San Francisco in his two seasons in the majors.

Norris has stretches where he is close to unhittable, but he seems to get out of rhythm for an inning or two every game, and it costs him dearly.

“Trust your stuff, that’s been preached to him for two years,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He wants to be so good so fast. We’ve always kind of told him, ‘Hey, get out of your own way, You can be really good. You’ve got the stuff.’

“Sometimes it’s easier said than done. The biggest thing is repeating his delivery and repeating his release. When your release point is all over the place, it’s hard to repeat your delivery.”

Norris also needs to back off his rapid-fire pace, especially with men on base, when he tends to rush even more.