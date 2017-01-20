Blue Jays unveil new red and white alternate uniform

The Toronto Blue Jays will not always be blue this season.

The team unveiled a new alternate uniform on Friday, one that is very red. The jersey is very similar to the Jays’ old Canada Day specialty jersey, but the newer version features a red logo on the front instead of the typical Blue Jays logo.

Take a look:

We are excited to unveil our new alternate red and white uniform 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 #WT2017 pic.twitter.com/1RnkKSpS3g — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 20, 2017

So why would a team named the Blue Jays go with a full red uniform? As Canada’s lone franchise (R.I.P. Expos), the team wanted to don the national colors as part of the country’s 150th birthday celebration this year.

The new uniforms, which are dubbed “Canadiana,” will be worn during every Sunday home game as well as select games in Toronto during the month of July.