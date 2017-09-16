Bellinger hits 38th HR to help Dodgers beat Nationals 3-2 (Sep 16, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Cody Bellinger hit his 38th homer to match the National League single-season record for rookies, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 Saturday to inch closer to the NL West title.

Chase Utley had two doubles and scored twice to help the Dodgers reduce their magic number to win the division to five. Rich Hill and five relievers combined on a four-hitter.

Los Angeles also moved seven games ahead of Washington in the race to secure home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The Dodgers have won four straight since dropping 11 in a row.

Anthony Rendon homered for the Nationals, who have lost four of five since clinching the NL East last Sunday.

Bellinger hit a solo shot off A.J. Cole (2-5) in the second inning and added an RBI single in the third. Wally Berger (1930) and Frank Robinson (1956) are the only other NL players to hit 38 in their first full season in the big leagues. The major league record is 49, by Mark McGwire.

Hill (10-8) allowed one hit in five innings, struck out seven and walked two. He had lost his previous four starts.

In the eighth, the Nationals closed to 3-2 and had the potential tying run on second with two outs. Daniel Murphy hit a sinking liner to right that was snared by a diving Yasiel Puig.

Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 38th save.

Though Washington is assured a postseason berth, that doesn’t mean winning isn’t important.

”We’re past celebrating. That’s over,” manager Dusty Baker said before the game. ”I want to see some more energy. We’ve been roughed up pretty good this last week.”

Bellinger put the Dodgers ahead for good with his second-inning drive and drove in Utley in the third. After Rendon went deep in the fourth, Utley doubled in the fifth and came home on a fly ball by Justin Turner.

SLUMP BUSTER

The Dodgers went through a variety of rituals in an attempt to break their lengthy losing streak, including throwing salt by the dugout and using clubhouse attendants as batboys.

”There was no sacrificing of animals that I know of,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The team settled upon a group huddle in the dugout before the game. ”Kike (Hernandez) started it,” Roberts said. ”Got the guys together in dugout and did a little 3-2-1, 1-2-3 fight, fight team, go fight win. It’s worked so far.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (knee and finger blister) pitched six innings for Double-A Tulsa in the Texas League playoffs Friday night. ”Blister fine, knee fine,” said Roberts, who expects McCarthy to be activated from the 60-day DL next week. … Hernandez left the team to tend to the death of his grandfather. He is expected to return Sunday or Monday

Nationals: OF Bryce Harper (hyperextended left knee) ran the bases at three-quarters speed as part of his ongoing effort to return for postseason play. He has been sidelined since mid-August.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Los Angeles will call upon left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-7, 3.59 ERA) in the series finale, which will be played under the lights and in front of a national television audience.

Nationals: LHP Stephen Strasburg (13-4, 2.64 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season, looking to extend his franchise-record run of 34 consecutive scoreless innings. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six career starts against Los Angeles.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball