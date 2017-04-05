Braves celebrate Bartolo Colon’s first start with the greatest GIF in MLB history

“Big Sexy” Bartolo Colon will make his first start for the Atlanta Braves tonight against his former New York Mets teammates. And the entire baseball world already is buzzing about the matchup.

In fact, the Braves are downright ecstatic, judging from this mesmerizing tweet:

On the mound tonight at Citi Field for your Atlanta Braves: pic.twitter.com/C8HNUBbzMr — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 5, 2017

That’s a whole lot of sexy right there.

Colon, MLB’s oldest player at 43 (he’ll turn 44 next month), went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 34 games (33 starts) for the Mets last season. And he should get a nice ovation from the Citi Field faithful.

In addition to his work on the mound tonight, Colon will be in search of his second career home run when he faces Jacob deGrom. At the very least, he’ll try to swing without losing his helmet.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!