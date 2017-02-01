Baltimore Orioles: Orioles previously opened contract extension talks with Tillman

Before avoiding arbitration, the Baltimore Orioles were discussing a potential contract extension for Chris Tillman. However, Tillman was unaware a discussion took place.

The Baltimore Orioles have always been able to count on Chris Tillman to be their ace. But with Tillman’s price tag going up, this could be the last season Tillman dons white and orange.

That is, if the Orioles can work out a contract extension with Tillman.

The Orioles reportedly started discussing a contract extension with Tillman’s agent back in December. However, Tillman replies he wasn’t aware of the potential extension.

On Saturday, Tillman touched on the possibility of the Orioles signing him to a contract extension, saying that he’s not expecting contract extension talks to resume until Spring Training. Once the season starts, Tillman would rather not focus on contract talks. He added it wouldn’t be fair to his teammates if he were distracted during the season.

Even though Tillman isn’t interested in contract negotiations once the season begins, the Orioles should make an earnest effort to put an offer on the table. if Tillman accepts it, it will be one less thing for Tillman to worry about during the 2017 season.

However, if the Orioles make an offer and Tillman turns it down, then he’ll enter the free agent market as a top starer. Tillman will get what he deserves from the free agent market, there’s no question about it. And Tillman seemed honest when he said he would rather focus on his teammates during the 2017 season.

However, the Orioles have to make an honest attempt to keep their ace They’re entering 2017 and 2018 in a position where they’ll lose some of their best players. That means by the 2019 season, there could be no Tillman, no Zach Britton and no Manny Machado.

The window for the Orioles to win a potential championship is closing. Which means their best bet for a championship is to keep Tillman in the fold.

No one is sure how much Tillman is going to command in the free agent mark. However, if the Orioles make an attempt to pursue a contract extension with Tillman, they could say they legitimately tried to keep him.

