Baltimore Orioles’ Adam Jones to work as minor-league hockey official

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is going from the batter’s box to the penalty box.

The All-Star will live out a lifelong dream on Friday when he serves as an off-ice official when the San Jose Barracuda meet the San Diego Gulls.

The 11-year MLB vet was born and raised in San Diego and has season tickets to the Gulls’ games.

Jones’ responsibilities during the AHL contest as a penalty box attendant encompass keeping track of and recording all penalties and all penalty situations, opening and closing the penalty box doors allowing players to enter and exit, and providing referees with official game pucks as necessary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam Jones to be a part of the San Diego Gulls organization,” said Matt Savant, Gulls President of Business Operations. “It’s exciting to add a five-time MLB All-Star to our staff and we know he will bring a hard-working and winning mentality to our hockey club.”