Atlanta Braves Morning Chop: Luxury Living

Battery Atlanta is the new development surrounding SunTrust Park. You can live there, too – but the price of admission could give you a real charge.

Well, you didn’t think those apartments would be cheap, did you? Of course you might have expect the rent to come with a couple of Atlanta Braves‘ season tickets.

Hint: they don’t.

Actually, if you are a season ticket holder, these prices might be tempered for you just a bit. After all, your new residence would be within easy walking distance to the stadium – which completely eliminates daily parking fees and the general hassle of transportation to and from games. So there’s some math that could work in your favor.

Living Inside the Grid

The Marietta Daily Journal has a breakdown today of the accommodations and prices for the new residential areas under construction in Battery Atlanta. Here’s the summary:

3 ‘communities’: The Residences, Parkside, and The Flats

81, 211, and 239 apartments respectively

The first two include stadium views; the latter doesn’t make that claim – but it’s still in the Battery

The costs? Those are pretty steep – especially for the space involved. Here’s some details for two of the communities.

THE RESIDENCES

1 Bed/1 Bath starting at 900 sq ft: $1855 and escalating to $3030. Yes, that’s per month .

. 2B/2B starting with 1300 sq ft: ranges from $2655 to $3755.

PARKSIDE

1B/1B, with 662 sq ft and up: $1225; if you want 1073 sq ft, it will run you $2145.

2B/2B, with 1064 sq ft starts at $1885 and maxes out at 1197 sq ft for $2805.

3B/3B? Yes – 1635 sq ft for a robust $4505 per month.

No word on included amenities (like utilities, parking, etc.)… but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Just to put that last number into a little bit of perspective, $4505 per month would be sufficient for an $800,000 home with 30 year mortgage at a fairly conservative 4.25% interest rate – still leaving room for property taxes and insurance.

Heck, here’s a place on Zillow for $750,000 that features 7,153 sq ft. of space – with an 820 sq ft basement on a cul-de-sac in Marietta. But if you want 1/4th of the space for a higher price and zero equity, more power to ya. Location is King, after all.

If you want one of these luxury offerings… ring up the Pollack Shores Real Estate Group in Atlanta: (404) 835-1475. Sign-ups are underway.

