David Johnson’s first pitch for D-backs shows why he plays RB for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is coming off a fantastic (individual) season in which he broke an NFL record by posting 15 consecutive games of 100-plus yards rushing or receiving to begin the season. But he’s not so good at baseball.
The 2016 First-team All-Pro visited Chase Field on Thursday to throw the ceremonial first pitch and take some cuts in the batting cage. Here’s the first pitch with an honest scouting report from the Diamondbacks:
Scouting report on @DavidJohnson31:
Speed ✔
Vision ✔
Hands ✔
Arm ❓ pic.twitter.com/XkCNXmYmEO
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 7, 2017
Johnson didn’t come anywhere close to 50 Cent First Pitch territory, but certainly there’s room for improvement. Things went better in the cage, although his batting form looks a bit awkward:
Hey @DavidJohnson31, not bad … for an All-Pro. #AllAZ pic.twitter.com/pqWfdwDzBn
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 6, 2017
In conclusion: David Johnson is awesome at football but definitely is not Bo Jackson.