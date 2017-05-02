Adam Jones says Red Sox fans yelled racist taunts, threw peanuts at him Monday night

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones says he endured a torrent of racial abuse from fans in Boston on Monday night.

Jones told USA Today that he also had a bag of peanuts thrown at him.

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,’’ Jones said, “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.’’

“It’s different,’’ he said. “Very unfortunate. I heard there was 59 or 60 ejections tonight in the ballpark. It is what it is, right. I just go out and play baseball. It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.

Red Sox officials confirmed that one fan was ejected for throwing a bag of peanuts, but didn’t have a full accounting of how many other fans were thrown out, according to the report.

Jones suggested that the punishment should have been more severe than just being thrown out.

“It’s pathetic,’’ he said. “It’s called a coward. What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody. Make them pay in full. And if they don’t, take it out of their check.

“That’s how you hurt somebody. You suspend them from the stadium, what does that mean? It’s a slap on the wrist. That guy needs to be confronted, and he needs to pay for what he’s done.

The Orioles won the opening game of the series, 5-2, on Monday night.

The Red Sox and Orioles met in a tense series just last week that turned ugly after Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes threw at Manny Machado’s head in response to a Machado play two days before that injured Dustin Pedroia.

The teams meet the next three nights, all in Fenway Park.

