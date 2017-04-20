Aaron Judge blasted the hardest-hit HR at Yankee Stadium in over two years

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge is a fearsome presence in the batter’s box. It’s not just because the outfielder stands 6-foot-7, either. He can also absolutely destroy baseballs.

In fact, the 24-year-old delivered the hardest-hit home run Yankee Stadium has seen in the Statcast era (since 2015) on Wednesday night in the Bronx. It came off of White Sox pitcher Dylan Covey, who was making his second career start.

Covey didn’t even bother to turn around to track the ball off Judge’s bat. There was never a doubt.

According to Statcast, the ball left Judge’s bat with an exit velocity of 115.5 MPH and traveled a distance of 448 feet into the New York sky.

That kind of good wood is not an aberration for Judge, either. Of the 15 hardest-hit balls this season, the Yankees’ gigantic outfielder has five of them. Nobody else in the league appears in the top 15 more than once.

That’s a very bad, very large man.

