An intentional walk can be frustrating for a batter because it takes the lumber out of his hand, usually at a time when he could drive in run(s). But there's also no bigger ego boost in baseball. An intentional walk is often the other team conceding that it is so afraid of you that it would rather deliberately put you on base than be dumb enough to let you beat it.

(Note: There has never been, nor will there be, a better intentional walk in the history of baseball than when Barry Bonds was walked with the bases loaded.)