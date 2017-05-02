Shannon Sharpe reacts to racist taunts directed at MLB star Adam Jones

“It just goes to show you that racism is alive and well in good ol’ America. … It’s so unfortunate that a professional athlete, or anyone — take professional athletes aside — that he would have to be, or someone would have to be subjected to this.

That would just be like me getting in my car and I get pulled over for a speeding ticket, and I tell the police officer, ‘Hell, I bought this car, I can go as fast as I want to.’ No, you can’t.

Just because you buy a seat doesn’t mean you get to say, doesn’t mean you get to do anything that you want to because of that seat. And I’m not talking about all the people in Boston. For all I know, the person who threw the peanuts on the field, he might not be from Boston. But let me say this, and I’m talking to all the bad ones. We know what Bill Russell went through. Now, no matter what you think of Bill, a lot of people probably didn’t follow his career because he played his last game in 1969.

He was so disenchanted by what transpired. And we know someone broke in his house, sprayed graffiti on his walls and they defecated in the man’s home. Of all the four major sports, whether you like Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski, maybe you like Bobby Orr, or you like Larry Bird or Tom Brady — Bill Russell is the greatest athlete to play in Boston. They retired his jersey, he was so disappointed with some of the fans and how they treated him throughout his career he didn’t show up.”