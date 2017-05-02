Shannon Sharpe reacts to racist taunts directed at MLB star Adam Jones

After the Baltimore Orioles' win over the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park Monday night, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was subjected to racial slurs during the game, and that one fan threw a bag of peanuts at him.
The Red Sox issued an apology after the game stating that "the Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior."
On Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe reacted to the incident, saying it's clear that racism is still an issue that we cannot shy away from discussing openly in America.
Fans believe they can say whatever they want because they paid for the seat
“First I want to commend the Boston Red Sox for taking such a public stance and saying they apologize for some of the unruly fans.
Am I surprised? Absolutely not. Am I disappointed?I grow more and more disappointed as we have to debate these subjects on our show, Skip. This is the problem that we’re starting to see, and we’ve seen this for a long time.
When people pay for those seats, they actually think they can say and do whatever they want. ‘I paid $50 bucks, I paid $200, I paid $1,000,’ or whatever the amount, they feel emboldened that ‘I can call you outside of your name, I can say whatever I want to you, I can be racist or bigoted, I can try to degrade you in whichever manner I want. And it’s OK, because I paid for this seat.’
And then they throw out, ‘I’ve got freedom of speech.’ No, you don’t.”
“If you want to boo, I want you to boo me as loud as you can, because I think that’s a sign of respect: You don’t boo the bad players, you boo the really good ones.
The Red Sox, I want you to cheer so loud that you have to go home and have honey and tea so you can go to work tomorrow and be able to hold a conversation.
But you’re stepping over the line. See, Skip, I’m quick-witted. You say something, I can come right back. But when you throw peanuts ... . Adam Jones has said, not this stadium, there’s another stadium that someone threw a banana on the field. That’s not quick-witted. You’ve thought about that. That’s not on you, that’s in you.
And when you do that, you know, ‘What’s the one thing that I can make this black man feel the most degraded, the most humiliated he can possibly feel at this very moment? This is what I can do.’”
“It just goes to show you that racism is alive and well in good ol’ America. … It’s so unfortunate that a professional athlete, or anyone — take professional athletes aside — that he would have to be, or someone would have to be subjected to this.
That would just be like me getting in my car and I get pulled over for a speeding ticket, and I tell the police officer, ‘Hell, I bought this car, I can go as fast as I want to.’ No, you can’t.
Just because you buy a seat doesn’t mean you get to say, doesn’t mean you get to do anything that you want to because of that seat. And I’m not talking about all the people in Boston. For all I know, the person who threw the peanuts on the field, he might not be from Boston. But let me say this, and I’m talking to all the bad ones. We know what Bill Russell went through. Now, no matter what you think of Bill, a lot of people probably didn’t follow his career because he played his last game in 1969.
He was so disenchanted by what transpired. And we know someone broke in his house, sprayed graffiti on his walls and they defecated in the man’s home. Of all the four major sports, whether you like Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski, maybe you like Bobby Orr, or you like Larry Bird or Tom Brady — Bill Russell is the greatest athlete to play in Boston. They retired his jersey, he was so disappointed with some of the fans and how they treated him throughout his career he didn’t show up.”
“There are some good people in Boston, but there are some really bad people in Boston — and not just Boston. In the United States of America. But this racism … see, we weren’t even talking about it, and it came to our very attention.
See, racism is a disease. Go to your doctor with an ailment, and let the doctor tell you, ‘Well, look, I’m not going to treat you, we’re just not going to talk about it, it’s going to go away.’ You would look at him like he’s crazy.
By not talking about racism, it’s not going to go away. It’s a very uncomfortable conversation, but it must be had sooner than later.”
