Why can't the Red Sox get past third base?

Even after consecutive clunkers against the Yankees, Boston is eighth in the majors in on-base percentage (.331), fourth in batting average (.266) and seventh in batting average with runners in scoring position (.282), and it has struck out fewer times than any team. Yet it’s 24th in runs per game (3.77).

The Red Sox can get on base; they just can’t circle them. Their MLB-low 11 homers match Eric Thames’ MLB-leading total; Pablo Sandoval, who was just placed on the DL, leads the Red Sox with three long balls. David Ortiz is sorely missed, as Xander Bogaerts admitted Thursday.