5 other MLB storylines you’re missing while the Red Sox and Orioles feud

If ever there was a series in need of a rainout (or two, or three, or four), it’s the one that seemingly is spanning two weeks at Fenway Park. The Red Sox and Orioles finally will wrap up their four-game set tonight, and not a moment too soon. There has been racism, there has been the ongoing fascination with throwing behind Manny Machado and there has been endless tension.

But not all the news this week has been ugly. A handful of promising developments that you might have missed from around the majors: