The oldest player on every MLB roster

The average age of the oldest Major League Baseball player for every team is 37 years. The 162-game season is a grind, but there are actually a lot of players who have logged 15 big league seasons or more on the odometer. Here are the game's elder statesmen.

(Pictured are Detroit's Victor Martinez and Atlanta's Bartolo Colon. Age in parentheses below denotes age on Opening Day, April 3.)