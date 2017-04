The 10 best hitting pitchers in MLB today

Not all MLB pitchers make for an easy out. No, if opposing pitchers sleep on the group of 10 here, there’s a good chance they’ll end up paying.

Of course there’s some difficulty in identifying the best active hitting pitchers, foremost because hurlers are so often asked to just lay down a bunt or attempt to move a runner via sacrifice. And those are good skills to have. So we decided to use OPS (on base % + slugging %) as a measure because sacrifices are filtered out from at-bats and OPS indicates pitchers that can hit and hit for extra bases, and also draw a walk. Now take a look at this group of pitchers’ hitting credentials (minimum 40 at-bats). Also note that the MLB average OPS across all hitters in '16 was .739.

(Thanks to the indispensable resource baseball-reference for making these statistics easily searchable and sortable.)