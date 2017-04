Moving over to right field after spending most of his career in center, McCutchen is at a crossroads.

His 2012 to 2016 run was as good as any in baseball — averaging .313/.404/.523 with 25 homers, 90 RBI and nearly 20 stolen bases a year.

But last year, his averages dipped (in part because of some bad luck) and he didn't make the All-Star Game.

Is a bounceback season at age 30 in the cards or have we seen the best of Cutch?