25 bold predictions for the 2017 MLB season
1
The Boston Red Sox win the American League East...
2
But they're pushed by the Tampa Bay Rays
3
The Yankees' rotation will flounder
4
The Houston Astros will win the A.L. West...
5
And Charlie Morton will be their best starter
6
Jose Altuve — not Mike Trout — will win the A.L. MVP
7
The Angels will finish above .500
8
The Mariners will disappoint
9
The Rangers will blow it up
10
The Royals will make a big trade
11
The Twins will win more than 70 games
12
Stephen Strasburg will stay healthy all season
13
The Nationals will win the National League East
14
Bryce Harper will bounce back...
15
...but Trea Turner will be the N.L. MVP
16
Clayton Kershaw will not win the N.L. Cy Young award...
17
...This guy will
18
Julio Urias will become a household name
19
Adrian Beltre will help the Giants make the playoffs
20
The Rockies will push for a playoff spot
21
The Cubs won't win 100 games
22
Matt Carpenter will have an MVP-caliber season
23
Joey Votto trade rumors will reach a fever pitch
24
The Dodgers will meet the Astros in the World Series
25
The Astros will win their first title
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free LeaguePlay Now!