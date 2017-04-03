25 bold predictions for the 2017 MLB season

Dieter Kurtenbach

The 2017 baseball season is here, and with it comes 30 teams playing 162 games where anything can — and probably will — happen. 

The possibilities for this season are endless, but I've looked into the future and can tell you that these 25 things absolutely will go down in 2017:

The Boston Red Sox win the American League East...
OK, this first prediction isn't so bold — the Red Sox are the favorites to win the East this year.

But they're pushed by the Tampa Bay Rays
Who will make the postseason as a Wild Card team. Bet you didn't see that coming, did you? 

Meanwhile... 

The Yankees' rotation will flounder
And being both unable and unwilling to land a top-flight starter via trade, the prodigious Yankees offense is wasted as New York hangs around .500 all year. (As do the Oakland A's, which tells you everything you need to know about the Yanks' campaign.)

The Houston Astros will win the A.L. West...
It all clicks for Houston, which wins 96 games. 

And Charlie Morton will be their best starter
Wait, who is Charlie Morton? 

He's the 33-year-old starter who in 161 career starts has a 4.10 ERA and 1.441 WHIP. 

And this year, he's going to contend for the Cy Young. 

Jose Altuve — not Mike Trout — will win the A.L. MVP
Altuve has a 30-30 season and hits .320 to claim the award and represent for all the little guys out there.

The Angels will finish above .500
They don't push for a playoff spot, but with some improved starting pitching, Mike Trout's team is respectable in 2017. 

The Mariners will disappoint
After all of those moves, the M's don't prove to be any better than last year's 86-win squad. Unable to find reliable starting pitching outside of James Paxton, the Mariners bob around .500 and Felix Hernandez trade rumors crowd the headlines in the Emerald City. 

The Rangers will blow it up
Seattle might struggle, but Texas' starting pitching woes bring about a no-good, very bad start to the 2017 season and the Rangers' brass, understanding their precarious long-term situation, are sellers at the trade deadline. 

The Royals will make a big trade
Either Eric Hosmer or Mike Moustakas (both are pending free agents) is traded before the All-Star Game. 

The Twins will win more than 70 games
They'll still be bad, but they might not finish in last place this year!!!

Stephen Strasburg will stay healthy all season
He'll give the Nationals two Cy Young-caliber pitchers in 2017. 

The Nationals will win the National League East
And they'll finish with the best record in the league, too. 

Bryce Harper will bounce back...
He won't put up 2015 numbers, but his 2017 campaign is more than enough to land him on plenty of MVP ballots. 

...but Trea Turner will be the N.L. MVP
This will be the year of Trea Turner, whose electrifying play from 2016 will carry over and through the 2017 season. He'll steal 60 bases, hit 20 homers, boast a .300 average, and will handle his move to shortstop with ease. In a tight vote, and in only his second season, he'll win MVP. 

Clayton Kershaw will not win the N.L. Cy Young award...
This is perhaps the boldest prediction of them all.

...This guy will
Noah Syndergaard is going to throw more than 200 innings this year and look unhittable for most of them. 

Julio Urias will become a household name
The 20-year-old Mexican won't start the year in the Majors, but when he comes up, he'll dominate, throwing a no-hitter and posting Kershaw-like numbers for most of the season. 

Adrian Beltre will help the Giants make the playoffs
No, this is the boldest prediction. 

The Giants, looking for a boost in production from the third base spot, will pilfer the selling Rangers and land one of the greatest third basemen of all time — Beltre — who'll provide everything the team is looking for and more. San Francisco will finish only two games behind the Dodgers in the N.L. West and will easily make the Wild Card Game. 

The Rockies will push for a playoff spot
No, they won't make it, but don't be surprised if they're in the hunt in September. Jon Gray and the Rockies' staff is much better than they get credit for and Colorado has a lights-out bullpen. 

And you already know about that Rocky (Is that the singluar form?) offense. 

The Cubs won't win 100 games
It's pretty much for lack of trying. Chicago will dominate again in 2017, but by deploying a six-man rotation for most of the year (they need to limit their starters' innings this regular season), they'll fail to put up a massive win total. 

Matt Carpenter will have an MVP-caliber season
The do-it-all first baseman was putting up incredible, Ortizian power numbers last year before he tweaked his oblique. Those numbers weren't fake — Carpenter will carry that form into 2017. He'll also carry the Cardinals to a berth in the Wild Card game. 

Joey Votto trade rumors will reach a fever pitch
The Reds still don't move the Canadian god of on-base percentage, and his incredible game is wasted for another year. 

The Dodgers will meet the Astros in the World Series
After dispatching the Cubs in six games in the NLCS, the Dodgers take on the surging Astros, who will shock the Red Sox and Indians in back-to-back five-game series. 

 

The Astros will win their first title
Led by Carlos Correa, who has a postseason for the ages, and 33-year-old Rookie of the Year Yulieski Gurriel, Houston will upset the Dodgers in six games to win their first World Series title. 

 

 

