MLB Power Rankings: A new team at the top, a new team at the bottom

The first month of the baseball season has come to an end, and while you can't win a division in April, you can give yourself a nice head start in the race to October. That's what our new top team has done — after a 77-run week (!!!) they have a five-game lead in their division.

But we have a new bottom team as well. You know how you can't win a division in April? Well, you sure can lose one. Kansas City sits at No. 30 with the worst record and offense in the game, now six games back of a playoff spot and 6.5 games back in their division.

There's still plenty of baseball to play — here's how the teams stack up as the calendar flips to May: