MLB Power Rankings: How far can the Cubs and Giants fall?

The San Francisco Giants were something close to a dynasty at the beginning of the decade — the Chicago Cubs entered this season thinking that they might be the next great baseball dynasty.

It's May — there's a ton of baseball left this season — but right now two of baseball's blue bloods are spilling.

The Cubs are playing mediocre baseball, buoyed by a mediocre starting pitching staff. The Giants are just plain bad, having been swept in emphatic fashion by the surprising (but not that surprising) Reds.

When will these two teams get it together? Only time will tell. For now, they're in places no one expected them to be in the Power Rankings.

Say hello to the new worst team in baseball: