Every MLB team’s most pleasant surprise after one month

The first month of baseball is in the books. How about it? Well the Blue Jays might like a do-over, the Nationals already have a +45 run differential and the Diamondbacks and Rockies are the top two teams in the NL West.

A lot of the usual suspects have been raking or mowing batters down, while every team has had at least one pleasant surprise: a very solid first month from someone who has exceeded expecations or was relatively unknown. These are those players.