What are the Pirates going to do with Gerrit Cole?

The Pittsburgh ace's salary is heading toward $10 million next season in arbitration. The Pirates have contract control over Cole through 2019, and would be reluctant to move him at the trade deadline if they were in contention. Unless they could somehow pull of a separate deal for another starter under longer control — say, someone like the White Sox's Jose Quintana. While it seems like a long shot, remember the Pirates dealt Francisco Liriano last season and were able to fill that slot with Ivan Nova.