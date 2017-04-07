MLB’s 3 winless teams, ranked by level of concern

Because the MLB season is a ridiculous 162-game endeavor, it’s absolutely absurd to push the panic button before we are even a week into the action. As a reminder, the Indians began the 2016 season with a 2-3 record but miraculously managed to climb out of that gaping hole and reach the World Series.

After this week’s season-opening series, there are only three winless teams in the majors. And while things could look completely different after this weekend, there’s still some cause for concern for each. The 0-fer teams, ranked by level of distress: