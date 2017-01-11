9 active MLB superstars who are locks for the Hall of Fame
With a week before the announcement of the 2017 Hall of Fame class, it’s worth wondering which current major leaguers will be immortalized in Cooperstown someday. Though a strong case can be made for at least 50 players, the Hall is quite exclusive – and many of those who just missed the cut have time to strengthen their resumes.
The case for nine active players who are sure things (with WAR data from FanGraphs):USA TODAY Sports Joe Nicholson
Miguel Cabrera
Four AL batting titles, two AL home run titles, two AL MVP Awards and a Triple Crown speak for themselves. Miggy also has more than 2,500 career hits and 446 homers, and he leads all active players with a .321 career batting average. And he won’t turn 34 until April 18. For those obsessed with rings, Cabrera won one with the Marlins as a rookie in 2003. Career WAR: 67.9 (fourth among active hitters)USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis
Albert Pujols
A three-time NL MVP and NL Rookie of the Year, The Machine ranks first among active players with 591 homers, 602 doubles, 1,214 walks and 1,817 RBI. He has two World Series rings and a three-homer game in the Fall Classic. Pujols could reach 3,000 career hits this season – he needs 175 – if he returns quickly from offseason foot surgery. Career WAR: 91.2 (first among active hitters)USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee
Ichiro Suzuki
With more than 3,000 hits and 500 stolen bases, Ichiro was the first Japanese position player to make a flawless transition to the majors – winning AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP honors in 2001. His defense wasn’t bad, either, as he won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves between 2001 and 2010 thanks to a cannon for an arm. Ichiro, who has two AL batting titles and 10 200-hit seasons, leads all active players with 3,030 hits. Career WAR: 58.2 (fifth among active hitters)USA TODAY Sport Steve Mitchell
Adrian Beltre
Beltre has been the definition of steady dominance – both at the plate and in the field – during his first 19 seasons. He is 72 hits shy of 3,000 and 55 homers shy of 500 for his career, but he’s a Cooperstown lock even if he reaches neither milestone. It’s tough to believe he has won only five Gold Gloves at the hot corner, especially since his defense remains air-tight even at age 37. Career WAR: 81.3 (third among active hitters)USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj
Carlos Beltran
The 1999 AL Rookie of the Year is approaching a couple key milestones: 3,000 hits (he has 2,617), 500 homers (he has 421). Overlooked in his DH days late in his career is that Beltran once was among the game’s speediest players; he has 312 stolen bases and 78 triples. Helping his Cooperstown candidacy is that Beltran has been an absolute postseason force – hitting .323/.432/.646 with 16 homers and 41 RBI in 55 playoff games with five franchises. Career WAR: 68.4 (third among active hitters)USA TODAY Sports Dan Hamilton
Justin Verlander
He owns a pitching Triple Crown – both in the traditional sense and the awards sense. Verlander’s 24 wins, 2.40 ERA and 250 strikeouts all led the AL in 2011, when he was named the Cy Young winner and MVP. Add those to his 2006 AL Rookie of the Year Award and you have quite a crowded trophy case. Two no-hitters also make his Cooperstown case air-tight. Career WAR: 52.6 (third among active pitchers)USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski
Clayton Kershaw
Kershaw already is a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and an NL MVP, and he finished fifth in the Cy Young voting last season despite making only 21 starts because of a back injury. At age 28, Kershaw already has four NL ERA titles, three NL strikeouts titles and two 21-win seasons. He is the active leader in shutouts (15), ERA (2.37) and WHIP (1.01). Career WAR: 53.5 (second among active pitchers)USA TODAY Sports Jerry Lai
Buster Posey
The 2010 NL Rookie of the Year and 2012 NL MVP won’t turn 30 until March, though he’s packed a full career into his first eight years in the majors. Posey has been a key contributor on all three of the Giants’ World Series championship teams since 2010, and also owns a Gold Glove and a batting title. Career WAR: 33.1 (28th among active hitters)USA TODAY Sports Neville E. Guard
Mike Trout
The biggest question about Trout is why he hasn’t won five AL MVP Awards instead of only three. Or perhaps why he doesn’t own a Gold Glove. Considered the best all-around player in the game by the time he was 22 – he still is only 25 – Trout has led the AL in WAR the past five seasons. Plus, he has led the league in stolen bases and RBI, all before reaching his prime. Career WAR: 47.7 (ninth among active hitters)USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj