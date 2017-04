Every MLB team’s 10-year record, ranked from 30 to 1

With a new MLB season just underway, following a miraculous curse-breaking run from the Chicago Cubs and near-curse breaking campaign from Cleveland Indians, hope is abound throughout the league.

To add some context to the present landscape, we decided to take a look at the last decade of baseball for every franchise, from 2007 to 2016. The teams are ordered from worst to first based on their overall winning percentages during the span. Take a look at how they stack up.