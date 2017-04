The comeback players of the year won’t be announced until after you’re done with your Thanksgiving leftovers, but there is no shortage of early candidates. Obviously, the real trick is to keep this up for five more months, but these guys all have done a great job of returning from injuries, disappointing performances and even other continents.

And as proof that the number isn’t always unlucky, here are the 13 best comeback stories from the first month of the 2017 MLB season: