See the Chicago Cubs' World Series rings featuring goat head design Dan Carson @thedoctorcarson Apr 12, 2017 at 10:06p ET At long last: the crown jewels. A cool six months after winning their first World Series in over a century, the Chicago Cubs finally received their rings (complete with goat inlay!). Below are pictures of the ring ceremony and the goods involved. Suffice it to say, it was worth the wait. Dennis Wierzbicki Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports Really big rings: for when you have a really big team As the team announced, the Cubs' World Series rings were made by Jostens with 14- karat white gold and actual red rubies surrounded by 72 round white diamonds. It is very big and very good. The ring features a total of 214 diamonds, three karats of genuine rubies and 2.5 karats sapphires. The goat!