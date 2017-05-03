The Red Sox are embarrassing themselves with their fixation on Manny Machado

The Red Sox need to drop this Manny Machado thing and they need to do it now. At best, they’ll continue to embarrass themselves. At worst, someone is seriously going to get hurt.
Machado was rightfully furious on Tuesday night after a Red Sox pitcher threw at him for a fifth (!) time this season, all seeming to stem from an incident some two weeks ago when Machado slid hard into Dustin Pedroia at second base.
The day after it happened, Pedroia told Machado he would have thrown at him in the first at-bat, but after that, he didn’t condone what his pitchers were doing.
It’s now almost two weeks later, and the Red Sox are still throwing at Machado. Some will say Chris Sale knew what he was doing, that it was a purposeful message pitch not actually meant to hit Machado. I say it doesn’t matter. It’s the fifth time a Sox pitcher has thrown at Machado.
What on earth are they doing?
Mitch StringerMitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
If the Red Sox were a struggling team facing a meaningless season, I could see why, maybe, the players would get fixated on someone who they believed wronged them. It would still be abhorrent to repeatedly throw at someone, but I could at least imagine the headspace the team would be in that they would lose their cool and feel like it was justified. If you’re 50-80 on the season and some guy really rubs you the wrong way, well, maybe you lose your cool.
But the Red Sox are 14-12, supposed to be the class of the American League, and acting like a group of petulant children. They’re lashing out at a player, repeatedly, who they’ll have to face a lot more of this season. Pitchers have already been warned, and if they ever really hit him, god forbid, they will face suspensions.
And for what? Because a guy had a bad play a couple weeks ago? That has been avenged now fivefold. Machado has no doubt that the Red Sox players have Pedroia’s back. No one has any doubt. This is overkill and embarrassing.
Winslow TownsonWinslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
It’s also dangerous and unsporting. Machado can’t protect himself. He can’t do anything. He has no power in the situation. He has to step into the batter’s box and hope a Red Sox pitcher doesn’t put one in his ear and end his career. It doesn’t help him to ask his pitchers to back him up, because if he does he’s just opening himself up to get thrown at even more than he has been.
Mitch StringerMitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
I don’t agree with throwing at anyone, ever, even one time, but I can at least listen to an argument about pitchers protecting players. But this is beyond that. This is five times he’s been thrown at now. This isn’t getting the guy back for getting your guy. This is fixation. It’s Mickey Mouse stuff. It’s embarrassing to a team that wants to think of itself as a World Series contender.
Evan HabeebEvan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
If Dustin Pedroia has any say in this clubhouse, he needs to pull rank now and make it clear to the team that they need to cut it out. Red Sox nation is reeling after racist fans heckled Adam Jones, and the way the team chooses to change the narrative is to throw at the Orioles’ third baseman for the fifth time? How is Pedroia allowing this to happen? How is John Farrell?
Machado has every right to be furious. Red Sox fans should be furious. This team should be focused on winning the AL East, and instead they seem fixated on a slide at second base weeks ago. It’s embarrassing, and it needs to end.
Patrick McDermottPatrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports