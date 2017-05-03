The Red Sox are embarrassing themselves with their fixation on Manny Machado

The Red Sox need to drop this Manny Machado thing and they need to do it now. At best, they’ll continue to embarrass themselves. At worst, someone is seriously going to get hurt.

Machado was rightfully furious on Tuesday night after a Red Sox pitcher threw at him for a fifth (!) time this season, all seeming to stem from an incident some two weeks ago when Machado slid hard into Dustin Pedroia at second base.

The day after it happened, Pedroia told Machado he would have thrown at him in the first at-bat, but after that, he didn’t condone what his pitchers were doing.

It’s now almost two weeks later, and the Red Sox are still throwing at Machado. Some will say Chris Sale knew what he was doing, that it was a purposeful message pitch not actually meant to hit Machado. I say it doesn’t matter. It’s the fifth time a Sox pitcher has thrown at Machado.

What on earth are they doing?