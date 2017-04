The best place to sit to catch a home run in every MLB stadium

Most baseball fans will never experience the thrill of catching a home run in the outfield seats, but you can improve your odds of going home with a souvenir by picking the right section.

SeatGeek crunched the numbers and analyzed where every home run was hit during the 2016 season, and using ticket data to calculate the average cost of a seat in each section, determined the best possible value for home-run seekers. You can check out their full infographic, complete with every section's home run cost index, here.

When looking at each seating chart, remember that dark green is the best value, light green is good, and dark red is the worst. Each best section is listed with the number of home runs hit there in 2016 in parentheses.