The 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results

Jeff Bagwell

Baseball's Hall of Fame opened its door to three new members on Wednesday, with Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez earning induction by getting at least 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Several other players came close, including Trevor Hoffman (five votes short) and Vladimir Guerrero (15 votes short). And others, such as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, saw a sizeable uptick in their voting percentages.

Here's how every player on the ballot fared:

AP

ASSOCIATED PRESS