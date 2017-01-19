The 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results
Jeff Bagwell
Baseball's Hall of Fame opened its door to three new members on Wednesday, with Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez earning induction by getting at least 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Several other players came close, including Trevor Hoffman (five votes short) and Vladimir Guerrero (15 votes short). And others, such as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, saw a sizeable uptick in their voting percentages.
Jeff Bagwell
The 1991 NL Rookie of the Year and 1994 NL MVP will take his place in Cooperstown alongside fellow lifelong Astro and longtime teammate Craig Biggio.
2017 total: 86.2 percent
2016 total: 71.6 percent
Years on ballot: 7
Tim Raines
The speedy leadoff man (2,605 hits, 808 steals, 113 triples) finally earned induction in his final year on the ballot.
2017 total: 86.0 percent
2016 total: 69.8 percent
Years on ballot: 10
Ivan Rodriguez
A 13-time Gold Glove winner behind the plate and the 1999 AL MVP, Pudge made an immediate impact on the voters.
2017 total: 76.0 percent
2016 total: --
Years on ballot: 1
Trevor Hoffman
The master of the changeup retired as the majors' all-time saves leader (601) before being passed by Mariano Rivera — and should join Vlad in the Class of 2018.
2017 total: 74.0 percent
2016 total: 67.3 percent
Years on ballot: 2
Vladimir Guerrero
The 2004 AL MVP hit .318 with 449 homers over his career and had a cannon for an arm in the outfield, and seems like a lock for the 2018 class.
2017 total: 71.7 percent
2016 total: --
Years on ballot: 1
Edgar Martinez
The wait for a DH in Cooperstown continues, despite Martinez’s .312 career batting average, .418 on-base percentage, .515 slugging percentage, 514 doubles and 309 homers.
2017 total: 58.6 percent
2016 total: 43.4 percent
Years on ballot: 8
Roger Clemens
The Rocket's vote total surged as voters appear to be putting less emphasis on PED suspicion, making it a question of "when" (not "if") Clemens will be inducted.
2017 total: 54.1 percent
2016 total: 45.2 percent
Years on ballot: 5
Barry Bonds
As with Clemens, the support continues to swell for majors' all-time home run king and seven-time MVP.
2017 total: 53.8 percent
2016 total: 44.3 percent
Years on ballot: 5
Mike Mussina
Despite 270 career wins and 2,813 strikeouts, the wait continues for Moose.
2017 total: 51.8 percent
2016 total: 43.0 percent
Years on ballot: 4
Curt Schilling
His 216 regular-season wins, 3,116 strikeouts and stellar postseason resume — 11-2 record, 2.23 ERA, three World Series titles — seem to have been somewhat overshadowed by his controversial commentary.
2017 total: 45.0 percent
2016 total: 52.3 percent
Years on ballot: 5
The rest
The odds appear to be long for many of these all-time greats, some of whom will not appear on next year’s ballot.
* Lee Smith, 34.2%
Manny Ramirez 23.8%; Larry Walker 21.9%; Fred McGriff 21.7%; Jeff Kent 16.7%; Gary Sheffield 13.3%; Billy Wagner 10.2%; Sammy Sosa 8.6%
** Jorge Posada 3.8%; Magglio Ordonez 0.7%; Edgar Renteria 0.5%; Jason Varitek 0.5%; Tim Wakefield 0.2%; Corey Blake 0.0%; Pat Burrell 0.0%; Orlando Cabrera 0.0%; Mike Cameron 0.0%; J.D. Drew 0.0%; Carlos Guillen 0.0%; Derrek Lee 0.0%; Melvin Mora 0.0%; Arthur Rhodes 0.0%; Freddy Sanchez 0.0%; Matt Stairs 0.0%
* Final year on the BBWAA ballot
** Will drop off the 2018 ballot after getting less than 5 percent of the vote this year
