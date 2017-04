What’s the latest with Manny Machado, who is set to become a free agent after the 2018 season?

ROSENTHAL: “As far as negotiations, there is no latest. But so much could happen over the next two years. The Orioles could trade Machado. That’s one possibility, but it’s unlikely given that they intend to compete and it’s unlikely they could get fair value in return.

“Machado also could return to shortstop if the Orioles decline to pick up J.J. Hardy’s option at the end of the season. That, too, is not something that you really could say for sure is going to happen, either, so they’re waiting to see what it’s going to be with Manny. But even if he returns to short, it’s unlikely he could be as dominant defensively there as he is at third base.”