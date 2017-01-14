11 players who struck it rich at MLB’s arbitration deadline
There was no mystery where these players would play in 2017 – all were under team control through at least next season – but their salaries were a great unknown before Friday’s arbitration deadline.
Whether it was via a multiyear extension or simply a settlement on a 2017 contract, these players (and many others) all have a few extra bucks in their pockets:
Wil Myers, Padres
The first baseman finally broke through last season with 28 homers, 94 RBI and a .797 OPS, making his first All-Star team.
2016 salary: $523,900
New deal (still pending): Six years for more than $80 million, according to FOX Sports’ Ken RosenthalUSA TODAY Sports Jake Roth
Nolan Arenado, Rockies
For the second consecutive season, the third baseman led the NL in homers (41) and RBI (133) while setting a new career high with a .932 OPS and winning a fourth consecutive Gold Glove.
2016 salary: $5 million
New deal: Two years for $29.5 millionUSA TODAY Sports Isaiah J. Downing
Jake Arrieta, Cubs
Even in a “down year,” the right-hander was 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and an 8.7 K/9 ratio while throwing the season’s only no-hitter.
2016 salary: $10.7 million
New deal: $15.637 million for 2017USA TODAY Sports Ken Blaze
Bryce Harper, Nationals
Despite a precipitous drop in his numbers across the board from his 2015 MVP season, the right fielder still swatted 24 homers, drove in 86 runs and posted a .373 on-base percentage.
2016 salary: $5 million
New deal: $13.625 million for 2017USA TODAY Sports Brad Mills
Eric Hosmer, Royals
After setting career highs with 25 homers and 104 RBI and making his first All-Star team in 2016, the first baseman is setting himself up for a huge pay day as a free agent after the 2017 season.
2016 salary: $8.25 million
New deal: $12.25 million for 2017USA TODAY Sports John Rieger
Todd Frazier, White Sox
In his first (only?) season with Chicago, the third baseman blasted a career-best 40 homers and drove in 98 runs while stealing 15 bases.
2016 salary: $7.5 million
New deal: $12 million for 2017USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski
Manny Machado, Orioles
The third baseman's fourth full season in the majors was his most impressive yet, with career bests in homers (37), RBI (96) and OPS (.876).
2016 salary: $5 million
New deal: $11.5 million for 2017USA TODAY Sports Evan Habeeb
Zach Britton, Orioles
All he did was turn in arguably the best season ever by a closer, with a 0.54 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, a 9.9 K/9 ratio and an AL-best 47 saves (in 47 opportunities).
2016 salary: $6.75 million
New deal: $11.4 million for 2017USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski
Chris Tillman, Orioles
The right-hander led the rotation with 16 wins while making 30 starts for the fourth consecutive season.
2016 salary: $6.225 million
New deal: $10.05 million for 2017USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan
Dallas Keuchel, Astros
A season after winning the AL Cy Young Award, the lefty went 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while making seven fewer starts than in 2015.
2016 salary: $7.25 million
New deal: $9.15 million for 2107USA TODAY Sports Evan Habeeb
Yangervis Solarte, Padres
The third baseman set career highs with 15 homers, 71 RBI and an .808 OPS last season.
2016 salary: $525,000
New deal: 2-year extension, with team options for 2019 and 2020 (terms undisclosed)USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth