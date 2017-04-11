adidas releases Jackie Robinson shoes, builds stadium at Robinson’s high school Nate Scott @aNateScott Apr 11, 2017 at 9:59a ET This year will mark the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier, so adidas is releasing a set of special cleats to commemorate the occasion. They also did something very cool for Robinson’s alma mater, John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. / adidas The shoes are clean but rugged, and tell a story: The bronze color pallet reflects the bricks from Brooklyn’s legendary Ebbets Field. / adidas You can see the detail of Ebbets Field on the heel as well. / adidas Robinson's signature, in gold, rests on the tongue. / adidas His signature is also featured above the three stripes. / adidas Even beyond that, the three stripes are stitched in brown and black tweed to pay homage to the tweed suit jacket Robinson wore the day he retired from the game. / adidas What was even cooler was that to commemorate the occasion adidas team members built a new baseball and softball field at John Muir High School, where Robinson graduated. adidas Armen Hovanesian The players will also get the limited edition cleats. adidas Armen Hovanesian You can buy the shoes starting 4/14 at adidas.com. adidas Armen Hovanesian Next Gallery 8 Ranking MLB's 7 best rivalries for the 2017 season Start Gallery » FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League Play Now!