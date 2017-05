Jeremy Lin (New York Knicks, 2012)

The thing about manias is that it's hard to remember just how big it was at its peak. Linsanity was huge. It was enormous. It dwarfed anything the sports world has seen since.

Lin was known to basketball fans when he was called up from the D-league in the winter of 2012 but more for his alma mater (Harvard) and ethnicity (Asian-American) than his basketball prowess. But after his call-up he went on a 26-game stretch that began when he scored 12 fourth-quarter points upon his call up from the D-League, revved up when he went for 20+ in his next two games, began in earnest when he dropped 38 on a skeptical Kobe Bryant, peaked when he hit a you-knew-it-was-going-down last-second three to beat Toronto (the last five seconds hit a feeling few NBA games ever reach) and then sputtered out, as these things do. In February of 2012, Lin averaged 20.9 points and 8.4 assists per game, leading the Knicks to wins in 10 of 13 games, after the team had been on a 2-11 stretch before he arrived.

It was perhaps the only moment in recent history that things were like they should be in New York, with the Knicks dominating back-page headlines, not because of a dysnfuctional owner or an absentee GM who takes great pains to alienate the best player who doesn't seem to mind being alienated, but because of a great basketball team with great characters doing great things. The Garden was sold out. Networks picked up Knicks games to satisfy the national interest. He became a water-cooler discussion - "did you all see what Lin did last night?" They had.

First SI cover: Immediately (and in back-to-back weeks!)