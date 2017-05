Diamondbacks at Nationals, May 2-4

The Nationals enter May as the best team in baseball with a record of 17-8 and surprisingly, the Diamondbacks aren't too far behind them at 16-11.

These are the top two run-producing teams in the majors (Washington is No. 1 with 170 runs, Arizona is No. 2 with 141), which should make this an entertaining three-game set at Nationals Park.

Largely considered the doormats of the NL West, the Diamondbacks haven't had a winning season since 2011. But the new regime, which includes manager Torey Lovullo, has breathed new life into the organization and has seemingly turned things around.

This series will be a huge test for the Diamondbacks, who are 12-5 at home and 4-6 in road games. They'll look to prove they can hang with the best in the league and win outside of Chase Field.