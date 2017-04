Still in the rebuild, or ready to contend? That was the question many had about the Yankees entering this season. The roster has a much different look – with more youngsters and fewer veterans – and the results have been spectacular.

Almost a month into the season and on the heels of a stunning 14-11 win in a game in which they trailed 9-1, the Yankees are 14-7 and tied for first place in the AL East. And this isn’t a mirage. Here are five reasons the Bronx Bombers are here to stay: