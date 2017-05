Tim Tebow has looked increasingly like an actual professional baseball player of late, improving his batting average to .237 — after topping out at .246 — thanks to 11 hits in his past 31 at-bats heading into the Columbia Fireflies’ Tuesday night game against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Through 84 plate appearances over 21 games, Tebow, who hit .194 in the Arizona fall league, is second on the team with two home runs, third in total bases with 29 and is fifth in RBIs with nine. Still, the 29-year-old former football player is light years away from a major league call-up, and a respectable nine-game stretch at the single-A level is not exactly evidence that he’ll be joining the New York Mets — or even the high-A St. Lucie Mets — anytime soon.

Tebow’s numbers are more impressive than many expected, and are on par with or better than several players who went on to be MLB All-Stars. Obviously, there are other factors to consider when comparing Tebow to the game’s best: For starters, Tebow is nearly 30, whereas the typical single-A player can’t even legally drink a beer. Tebow’s sample size is also still quite small, and he’s just a few rough games from being back below the Mendoza line. (An 0-for-14 slump would put him at .200 on the nose.)

Nevertheless, there’s precedent for players of Tebow’s caliber going on to fruitful big league careers. So with that in mind, here’s a look at 12 recent All-Stars who looked a lot like Tebow during their debut run through single-A: