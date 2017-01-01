1 bold prediction for every MLB team for the 2017 season
As excited as many people were to wish a big fat “good riddance” to 2016, it wasn’t such a bad year in Major League Baseball. Still, the upcoming season has the potential to be even better — for some teams anyway.
A fearless attempt to forecast what this season has in store for every franchise …USA TODAY Sports Dennis Wierzbicki
A's
Khris Davis will homer in the A’s home finale on Sept. 27 — as a member of the Mariners.USA TODAY Sports Jeff Curry
Angels
Mike Trout, who quietly stole 30 bases last season, will become the fifth member of the majors’ 40-40 club and win his third AL MVP Award.
Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images Matt Brown
Astros
A late-season power surge by Alex Bregman will give the Astros eight players with at least 20 homers.USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan
Blue Jays
With the focus on the offense they lost, no one will notice when the Blue Jays’ rotation leads the AL in ERA for the second consecutive season.USA TODAY Sports Nick Turchiaro
Braves
Dansby Swanson will be the second consecutive unanimous NL Rookie of the Year (yes, he kept his rookie status).USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis
Brewers
Jonathan Villar will become the second Brewer this century to steal 70 bases in a season, joining Scott Podsednik in 2004.
Cardinals
They’ll finish more than 15 games behind the Cubs again but will claim a wild card — in large part because of ex-Cub Dexter Fowler.AP Jeff Roberson
Cubs
They will top their regular-season win total (103) from 2016, then will become the first team since the 1998-2000 Yankees to repeat as World Series champions.USA TODAY Sports David Richard
Diamondbacks
Paul Goldschmidt will become the first major leaguer to homer four times in one game since Josh Hamilton in 2012.USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson
Dodgers
After finishing third in the voting as a rookie in 2016, Corey Seager will win NL MVP honors.USA TODAY Sports Jon Durr
Giants
Their troubling trend of missing the playoffs in every odd-numbered year since 2005 will continue.USA TODAY Sports John Hefti
Indians
For the first time since its dominant run from 1995-99, Cleveland will capture consecutive AL Central crowns.USA TODAY Sports Ken Blaze
Mariners
The majors’ longest postseason drought will reach 16 years when Seattle finishes third in the AL West.USA TODAY Sports Joe Nicholson
Marlins
Giancarlo Stanton will play a full season and become the National League’s first 50-homer slugger since Prince Fielder in 2007.USA TODAY Sports Steve Mitchell
Mets
Led by Noah Syndergaard’s first 20-win season, they will make the postseason for the third consecutive year for the first time in franchise history.USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray
Nationals
Stephen Strasburg will make fewer than 25 regular-season starts for the third consecutive year — but will pitch in the postseason for the first time since 2014.USA TODAY Sports Brad Mills
Orioles
For the fifth consecutive season, an Oriole will lead the AL in homers — this time, it’ll be Manny Machado.USA TODAY Sports Evan Habeeb
Padres
They will set a franchise record for losses, surpassing the 110 defeats in their inaugural season in 1969.USA TODAY Sports Kevin Sousa
Phillies
Vince Velasquez will be the first Phillies right-hander since Roy Halladay in 2011 to reach the 200-strikeout plateau in a season.USA TODAY Sports Eric Hartline
Pirates
Motivated by being shopped during the offseason, Andrew McCutchen will have the first 100-RBI season of his career.USA TODAY Sports Charles LeClaire
Rangers
Adrian Beltre will cement his Hall of Fame case with career hit No. 3,000 in late May with a homer at the hostile Rogers Centre — but will be unable to flip his bat while on one knee.
MLB Photos via Getty Images John Williamson
Rays
Brad Miller — not Evan Longoria or Logan Forsythe — will become the hottest trade chip in the Rays’ infield as he duplicates the quietest 30-homer season in MLB history from 2016.USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement
Reds
For the first time since his NL MVP season in 2010, Joey Votto will have more RBI than walks.USA TODAY Sports Charles LeClaire
Red Sox
David Price will win his first playoff game as a starting pitcher.USA TODAY Sports David Richard
Rockies
New skipper Bud Black will lead them to a better-than-.500 finish for the first time since the 2010 season.The Denver Post via Getty Images Helen H. Richardson
Royals
Free-swinging Alcides Escobar — he hacked at 37% of first pitches in 2016 — actually will take the first pitch of the season at Minnesota.USA TODAY Sports Peter G. Aiken
Tigers
Justin Verlander will throw his third career no-hitter but again fall short of his second AL Cy Young Award.USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis
Twins
For the second consecutive season, no Twins starting pitcher will finish with a double-digit win total.USA TODAY Nick Turchiaro
White Sox
“Chris Sale throwback jersey night” will be a huge hit when Boston visits in late May.USA TODAY Sports Mike DiNovo
Yankees
Gary Sanchez will lead the team with 45 homers, and no one else will hit more than 20.USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement