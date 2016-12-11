Cleveland Indians: Francisco Lindor will only continue to get better
Dec 13 | Steven Kubitza/FanSided via Wahoo's on First
Cleveland Indians Top 25 in 2016: No. 13, Rajai Davis
Dec 13 | Steven Kubitza/FanSided via Wahoo's on First
Cleveland Indians: Mike Napoli Remains the Realistic Option
Dec 12 | Steven Kubitza/FanSided via Wahoo's on First
Cleveland Indians Top 25 in 2016: No. 14, Bryan Shaw
Dec 12 | Steven Kubitza/FanSided via Wahoo's on First
Cleveland Indians Top 25 in 2016: No. 15, Trevor Bauer
Dec 11 | Steven Kubitza/FanSided via Wahoo's on First
TV Listings >>
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News >>
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 AL Central Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
- Y
- Clinched Division
All
|American League
|AL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rangers TEX Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Red Sox BOS Y
|93
|69
|.574
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Orioles BAL X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Blue Jays TOR X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|2.5
|Mariners SEA
|86
|76
|.531
|3
|Astros HOU
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Yankees NYY
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|8
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|11
|Angels LAA
|74
|88
|.457
|15
|Athletics OAK
|69
|93
|.426
|20
|Rays TB
|68
|94
|.420
|21
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|30
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
5th
Batting Average
CLE
.262
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
7th
ERA
CLE
3.84
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
4th
Strikeouts
CLE
1398
Avg
1299
Leader
1510 LAD
Rank
4th
Stolen Bases
CLE
134
Avg
85
Leader
181 MIL