Paul DeJong talks about almost hitting for the cycle
Paul DeJong says it's been an emotional whirlwind adjusting to the big-league lifestyle, but he's "starting to settle in."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
World War II veteran Clarence Adelhardt throws out first pitch
9 hours ago
Mike Matheny says Carlos Martinez looked 'out of rhythm' against Mets
9 hours ago
Carlos Martinez says his pitches 'weren't landing where I wanted them to'
9 hours ago
Paul DeJong talks about almost hitting for the cycle
9 hours ago
2017 This One's For You broadcast in review
9 hours ago
Sara Dayley visits with LTC Jeffrey Crane of Missouri National Guard
9 hours ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED