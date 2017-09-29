DeJong on watching homer get robbed: ‘It feels like the rug got taken out from under me’
Paul DeJong thought he had a game-tying homer in the 11th inning, but he was wrong. Leonys Martin, the Cubs' center fielder, reached over the wall for an all-important catch to end the game.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Pham on Cardinals missing playoffs: 'It's a familiar thing now if it's back-to-back years'
15 mins ago
Matheny on Cardinals missing playoffs: 'We fell short of what we wanted to do'
15 mins ago
DeJong on watching homer get robbed: 'It feels like the rug got taken out from under me'
15 mins ago
Lynn on if this was his last start for Cardinals: 'It certainly looks that way'
15 mins ago
Minor on closing out games: 'It's an adrenaline rush'
13 hours ago
Wacha on watching Cubs celebrate in St. Louis: 'It freakin' sucks'
1 day ago