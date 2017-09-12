Hammel on Royals loss to White Sox: ‘It was just one of those nights’

Jason Hammel says he felt good going into the game but was knocked out early in the Royals' loss to the White Sox

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Royals fan takes credit for converting her husband to a Royals fan #ThisOnesForYouKC

Royals fan takes credit for converting her husband to a Royals fan #ThisOnesForYouKC

1 hr ago

Colonel Dirk Christian's family with a special message #ThisOnesForYouKC

Colonel Dirk Christian's family with a special message #ThisOnesForYouKC

1 hr ago

Hammel on Royals loss to White Sox: 'It was just one of those nights'

Hammel on Royals loss to White Sox: 'It was just one of those nights'

1 hr ago

'He's getting big!' Capt. Justin Briggs sees his son for the first time in month #ThisOnesForYouKC

'He's getting big!' Capt. Justin Briggs sees his son for the first time in month #ThisOnesForYouKC

1 hr ago

Yost on Hammel's short start: 'He just wasn't exceptionally sharp'

Yost on Hammel's short start: 'He just wasn't exceptionally sharp'

1 hr ago

WATCH: Brandon Moss homers as U.S. troops in Kuwait cheer

WATCH: Brandon Moss homers as U.S. troops in Kuwait cheer

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»