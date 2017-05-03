The Kentucky Derby field in post position order with morning-line odds

The post positions for Saturday’s 143 running of the Kentucky Derby were drawn on Wednesday. Twenty 3-year-olds will seek the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs.

The morning-line favorite in the Run for the Roses is Classic Empire, who will leave from post 14 and has been listed at 4-1.

The field in post position order:

1. Lookin at Lee 20-1

2. Thunder Snow 20-1

3. Fast and Accurate 50-1

4. Untrapped 30-1

5. Always Dreaming 5-1

6. State of Honor 30-1

7. Girvin 15-1

8. Hence 15-1

9. Irap 20-1

10. Gunnevera 15-1

11. Battle of Midway 30-1

12. Sonneteer 50-1

13. J Boys Echo 20-1

14. Classic Empire 4-1

15. McCracken 5-1

16. Tapwrit 20-1

17. Irish War Cry 6-1

18. Gormley `15-1

19. Practical Joke 20-1

20. Patch 30-1

Also Eligible: Royal Mo (20-1), Master Plan (50-1)

The Run for the Roses will be contested over 1 1/4 miles. The Preakness will follow on May 20, with the Belmont on June 10.

