The Kentucky Derby field in post position order with morning-line odds
The post positions for Saturday’s 143 running of the Kentucky Derby were drawn on Wednesday. Twenty 3-year-olds will seek the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs.
The morning-line favorite in the Run for the Roses is Classic Empire, who will leave from post 14 and has been listed at 4-1.
The field in post position order:
1. Lookin at Lee 20-1
2. Thunder Snow 20-1
3. Fast and Accurate 50-1
4. Untrapped 30-1
5. Always Dreaming 5-1
6. State of Honor 30-1
7. Girvin 15-1
8. Hence 15-1
9. Irap 20-1
10. Gunnevera 15-1
11. Battle of Midway 30-1
12. Sonneteer 50-1
13. J Boys Echo 20-1
14. Classic Empire 4-1
15. McCracken 5-1
16. Tapwrit 20-1
17. Irish War Cry 6-1
18. Gormley `15-1
19. Practical Joke 20-1
20. Patch 30-1
Also Eligible: Royal Mo (20-1), Master Plan (50-1)
The Run for the Roses will be contested over 1 1/4 miles. The Preakness will follow on May 20, with the Belmont on June 10.