Teen is 1st apprentice to win Santa Anita title since ’49

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Evin Roman shared the riding title at Santa Anita’s winter-spring meet, becoming the second apprentice ever to do so and the first since 1949.

The 19-year-old jockey from Puerto Rico won 41 races, tying Frenchman Flavien Prat in the meet that ended Tuesday.

Roman joined Gordon Glisson as the only apprentice riders to win a title at the track. Glisson won 57 races in 1948-49.

Roman (ro-MON) receives a 5-pound break in his riding weight over veteran jockeys, who must carry their full assigned weight. He loses his apprentice status next March.