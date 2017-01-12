Everything You Need to Know About the Pegasus World Cup

The racing world is laser-focused on South Florida right now, where 12 of the best horses in the world will square off in a couple of weeks at Gulfstream Park for a whopping $12 million.

The Pegasus World Cup isn’t just the richest Thoroughbred race on the planet; it’s a whole new frontier for racing. The 12 places in the starting gate were purchased months ago for $1 million apiece and the profits from the entire day will be divided up among the gate owners. Meanwhile, the $12 million in entry fees make up the race’s purse.

Six other stakes races will take place Jan.28, and the team at Gulfstream Park has Conor McGregor promoting the marquee event in a funny video series.

The Race

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla. (near Miami)

Distance: 1 1/8 miles on the dirt

Purse: $12 million; $7 million of that to the winner

Watch: Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

The Contenders (So Far)

Arrogate: 2016 Travers Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner

Breaking Lucky: 2016 Seagram Cup winner and Clark Handicap runner-up

California Chrome: 2014 Kentucky Derby winner and Horse of the Year, 2016 Dubai World Cup, Pacific Classic and Awesome Again Stakes winner

Eragon: Winner of multiple Group 1 stakes races in his native Argentina

Gun Runner: 2016 Kentucky Derby third-place finisher and 2016 Clark Handicap winner

Keen Ice: 2015 Travers winner, defeating American Pharoah

Neolithic: 2016 Discovery Stakes runner-up

Shaman Ghost: 2016 Woodward Stakes and Brooklyn Invitational winner

War Envoy: Placed second and third in multiple graded stakes in Europe

War Story: Recent Queens County Stakes winner

More contenders will be announced.