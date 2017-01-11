Check out Conor McGregor ‘training’ as you’ve never seen him train before

Conor McGregor works out like a horse. And in this instance, he truly is working out like a horse in another of the series of videos as the UFC mega-star helps promote the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park.

The Pegasus World Cup will become the world’s richest horse race, carrying a $12 million purse, surpassing the Dubai World Cup.

Among the 12 horses expected in the starting gate at the Florida track are world champions California Chrome and Arrogate, as they renew their rivalry from the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic.