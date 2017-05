Irap (20-1)

This one is a classic case of mistaken identity. Per America’s Best Racing: “One of Paul Reddam’s unnamed babies who was being vanned to Ocean Breeze Ranch had just undergone Interluekin-1 Receptor Antagonist Protein therapy, more commonly known as IRAP, used to treat the effects of joint disease in horses. When he arrived at the farm, the van driver saw the word IRAP on the horse’s papers and assumed that was his name, so he identified the young horse as Irap. When Reddam was told about the van’s driver’s mixup the next day, he got a kick out of it and said, “Why don’t we just name him Irap?”