Handicapping the 2017 Kentucky Derby

7. Girvin, 15-1

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Joe Sharp

Owner: Brad Grady

Career record: 4 starts – 3 wins – 1 second – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $874,400

Earnings per start: $218,600

Top Equibase Speed Figure: 102

Kentucky Derby points: 150

Pedigree: Tale of Ekati – Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon

Color: Dark bay or brown

Running style: Stalker/closer

Notable achievements and interesting facts: Girvin put concerns over a quarter crack to rest with a solid five-furlong workout at Keeneland on April 29, and all systems appear to be set on go for a start in the Kentucky Derby. He will enter the 143rd run for the roses as the only horse in the field who has a pair of graded stakes wins during 2017 (Thunder Snow has won two consecutive group stakes, the foreign equivalent to graded stakes, in Dubai). Girvin has won three out of four starts, with the only blemish a game runner-up effort on turf, and he has a good stalk-and-pounce running style for the Kentucky Derby. On the other hand, he’s yet to race outside of Fair Grounds, and defeated many of the same horses in the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby as he did in the Risen Star Stakes (although Senior Investment’s subsequent win in the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes boosts the Louisiana Derby field somewhat). Sire Tale of Ekati won the 2008 Wood Memorial, ran fourth in the Kentucky Derby, and sixth in the Belmont Stakes. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith won the 2005 Kentucky Derby with late-closing 50.30-1 longshot Giacomo and has finished second four times, most recently aboard Bodemeister in 2012. Girvin will be trainer Joe Sharp’s first Kentucky Derby starter.

Analysis: Get ready to be inundated with the trainer-jockey love story. Will Joe Sharp be able to do what wife Rosie Napravnik could not and win the Run for the Roses? There is little to fault in his past performances. However, the drama over Girvin's quarter crack and shoes are major cause for concern. Everything has to be 100 percent on Derby Day and Girvin seems to be less than that as he heads toward the starting gate.