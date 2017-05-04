Handicapping the 2017 Kentucky Derby
The 143rd Kentucky Derby
Post 1. Lookin at Lee 20-1
2. Thunder Snow 20-1
3. Fast and Accurate, 50-1
4. Untrapped, 30-1
5. Always Dreaming, 5-1
6. State of Honor, 30-1
7. Girvin, 15-1
8. Hence, 15-1
9. Irap, 20-1
10. Gunnevera, 15-1
11. Battle of Midway, 30-1
12. Sonneteer, 50-1
13. J Boys Echo, 20-1
14. Classic Empire, 4-1
15. McCraken, 5-1
16. Tapwrit, 20-1
17. Irish War Cry, 6-1
18. Gormley, 15-1
19. Practical Joke, 20-1
20. Patch, 30-1
The pick
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!