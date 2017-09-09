Highlights from the U.S.A.’s opening split in the Walker Cup
Check out all the best action from the opening round of the Walker Cup.
More Golf Videos
Watch how the USA did in Walker Cup Day 1 singles play
10 hours ago
Highlights from the U.S.A.'s opening split in the Walker Cup
20 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the 2017 Walker Cup on FS1
1 day ago
Watch Doc Redman come from behind to win 117th U.S. Amateur
20 days ago
Watch the shot that helped propel Doug Ghim to the U.S. Amateur final
21 days ago
Watch Mark Lawrence Jr. sink a long birdie putt on the 12th at the U.S. Amateur
22 days ago